Brokerages Expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.09 Million

Brokerages expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to announce sales of $327.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.60 million. Cable One posted sales of $284.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Cowen started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,866.00 on Thursday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,793.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,724.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cable One by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.