$12.47 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to post sales of $12.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.88 billion and the highest is $13.44 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $49.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.25 billion to $51.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $56.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 129,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

