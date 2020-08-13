Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will post $21.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.60 million and the highest is $25.83 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported sales of $22.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $86.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $103.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $95.15 million, with estimates ranging from $82.40 million to $107.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

HASI stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $40.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 97.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416,949 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 413,900 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after purchasing an additional 233,799 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

