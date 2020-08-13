$39.56 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $39.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.83 million and the highest is $49.14 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $131.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.12 million to $166.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $302.26 million, with estimates ranging from $70.93 million to $450.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.95.

In other news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $189,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,018,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,114 shares of company stock worth $2,682,317 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11,428.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.87. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.