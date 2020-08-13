Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will post sales of $33.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.07 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $30.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $116.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.01 billion to $121.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.43 billion to $123.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.87.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $274.92 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $282.97. The company has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.98.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

