Contrasting Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and TCG BDC (OTCMKTS:CGBD)

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Essentra has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Essentra and TCG BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essentra $1.24 billion 0.75 $49.03 million $0.27 13.15 TCG BDC $221.30 million 2.35 $61.33 million $1.79 5.16

TCG BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Essentra. TCG BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essentra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essentra and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essentra N/A N/A N/A TCG BDC -23.24% 10.97% 4.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Essentra and TCG BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essentra 0 0 1 0 3.00 TCG BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50

TCG BDC has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Given TCG BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Essentra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of TCG BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Essentra on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

