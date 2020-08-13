Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) versus United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Critical Analysis

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Protective Insurance and United Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00

United Insurance has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and United Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.47 $7.35 million N/A N/A United Insurance $825.12 million 0.49 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -8.69

Protective Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -1.71% 0.09% 0.02% United Insurance -3.07% -5.01% -1.02%

Volatility and Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. United Insurance pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Protective Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

United Insurance beats Protective Insurance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.