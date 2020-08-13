Comparing Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) & Security Federal Co. (SC) (NASDAQ:SFDL)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 34.98% 26.42% 1.69% Security Federal Co. (SC) 14.50% 7.33% 0.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 2.21 $77.33 million $2.37 8.39 Security Federal Co. (SC) $46.03 million 1.64 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Risk & Volatility

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Merchants Bancorp and Security Federal Co. (SC), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Security Federal Co. (SC)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates 16 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

