Analyzing Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) & Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Psychemedics and Progenity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Progenity 0 0 4 0 3.00

Progenity has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.46%. Given Progenity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Psychemedics and Progenity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $37.68 million 0.75 $1.54 million N/A N/A Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Psychemedics has higher revenue and earnings than Progenity.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics 2.14% 9.48% 6.26% Progenity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Psychemedics beats Progenity on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It provides screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines, as well as opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations, as well as school and government entities. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

