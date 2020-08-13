Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) versus ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Head to Head Comparison

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sino Biopharmaceutical and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Biopharmaceutical $3.16 billion 7.06 $1.37 billion N/A N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR $7.48 billion 0.52 $143.14 million $0.28 26.67

Sino Biopharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANDRITZ AG/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Biopharmaceutical and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR 1.88% 10.58% 1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sino Biopharmaceutical and ANDRITZ AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 1 1 0 2.50 ANDRITZ AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules. The company's principal products also include Analgesic medicines, such as Kaifen injections and Zepusi Flurbiprofen Cataplasms; Orthopedic medicines, which comprise New Ossified Triol capsules and Jiuli tablets; anti-infectious medicines, including Tiance injections and Tianjie tablets; parenteral nutritious medicines, such as Xinhaineng and Fenghaineng fructose injections; respiratory system medicines, including Tianqingsule inhalation powder and Chia Tai Suke tablets; and anorectal medicines comprising Aisuping injections and Getai tablets. In addition, it develops medicines for liver, tumor, cardio-cerebral, analgesia, respiratory system, and orthopedic diseases; engages in the retail and distribution of pharmaceutical products; provides medical management consultancy services; and manufactures, sells, and distributes health food products, as well as is involved in optometry for optical glasses and sale of ophthalmic products. Further, the company provides research and development, medical technology development, and outpatient and surgical procedure services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production and processing of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; biomass, steam, and recovery boilers for power generation; gasification plants; flue gas cleaning plants; systems and plants for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides presses, automation solutions, dies, process know-how, and services for the metal forming industry; coin minting technology; and system solutions for the aerospace industry and rail transport, as well as for manufacture of large pipes. It also supplies lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous metals; turnkey furnace systems for the steel, copper, and aluminum industries; burners and refractory products; and welding systems for the metal working industry. The Separation segment offers mechanical technologies for solid/liquid separation, such as centrifuges, filters, screens, thickeners, separators, and thermal technologies; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

