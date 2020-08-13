Analyzing CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) & Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CRYO-CELL International and Emmaus Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRYO-CELL International 0 0 0 0 N/A Emmaus Life Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRYO-CELL International 11.41% -57.17% 8.17% Emmaus Life Sciences -489.28% -511.05% -209.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Emmaus Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRYO-CELL International $31.80 million 2.34 $2.29 million N/A N/A Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 56.55 -$9.59 million ($11.16) -0.14

CRYO-CELL International has higher revenue and earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

CRYO-CELL International has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CRYO-CELL International beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

