Financial Comparison: IDT (NYSE:IDT) versus Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK)

IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

IDT has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IDT and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.41 billion 0.13 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.49 billion 2.07 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of IDT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 0.11% 16.60% 2.06% Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 13.57% 15.52% 8.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IDT and Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 1 0 0 2.00

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services. The net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service segment provides voice over Internet protocol products and services under the net2phone brand name, including cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) services to enterprise customers primarily through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents, and managed service providers; session initiation protocol trunking services, which support inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and cable telephony services. The company is also involved in the provision of offers local/long distance residential phone services under the brand name IDT America. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

