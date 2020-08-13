Head-To-Head Analysis: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) versus CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Drive Shack alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Drive Shack and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 CBL & Associates Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Drive Shack presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.62%. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -2,037.84% -16.26% CBL & Associates Properties -25.08% -21.91% -3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Drive Shack and CBL & Associates Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.41 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -2.00 CBL & Associates Properties $768.16 million 0.06 -$108.78 million $1.36 0.16

Drive Shack has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL & Associates Properties. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBL & Associates Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Drive Shack on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.