Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Oasis Midstream Partners (OTCMKTS:OMP) Head to Head Analysis

Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -122.85% -14.06% -7.01% Oasis Midstream Partners 25.88% 16.51% 9.02%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Oasis Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 2 6 0 0 1.75

Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Valaris.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Oasis Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $980.64 million 0.03 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.08 Oasis Midstream Partners $271.62 million 1.42 $50.06 million $1.82 6.27

Oasis Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Valaris on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

