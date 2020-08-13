OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) vs. Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Critical Analysis

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -1.57% -3.08% -2.75% Alphatec -56.16% -178.49% -39.71%

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Alphatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $154.60 million 6.21 $16.66 million $0.13 103.15 Alphatec $113.43 million 3.34 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -5.40

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OraSure Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OraSure Technologies and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50 Alphatec 0 0 5 0 3.00

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Alphatec has a consensus price target of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 68.08%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Alphatec on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV-1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

