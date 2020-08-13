Comparing Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) & Hopto (NYSE:HPTO)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Anaplan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Hopto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Anaplan and Hopto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $348.02 million 17.57 -$149.22 million ($1.06) -42.11 Hopto $3.53 million 1.40 $550,000.00 N/A N/A

Hopto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan.

Risk and Volatility

Anaplan has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hopto has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anaplan and Hopto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 6 12 0 2.67 Hopto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anaplan presently has a consensus target price of $52.89, indicating a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Anaplan’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Hopto.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Hopto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -40.32% -48.56% -22.76% Hopto 12.37% -85.43% 23.13%

Summary

Anaplan beats Hopto on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hopto Company Profile

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

