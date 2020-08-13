Contrasting Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) & Spark New Zealand (NYSE:SPKKY)

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Spark New Zealand pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 13.57% 15.52% 8.01% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Spark New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Spark New Zealand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.49 billion 2.07 $1.37 billion N/A N/A Spark New Zealand $2.34 billion 2.52 $274.27 million $0.74 21.72

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than Spark New Zealand.

Summary

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn beats Spark New Zealand on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers. Its Spark Digital segment integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged ICT solutions for clients. The company's Spark Connect & Platforms segment engages in the Spark's network and IT operations, shared business operations, and digital and service transformation activities. Its Spark Ventures & Wholesale segment develops a portfolio of businesses; and engages in the servicing and stewardship of Spark's wholesale products and services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business cloud, business telecommunications, outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, IT infrastructure and data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; and retails telecommunications products and services. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

