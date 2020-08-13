China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Repay and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay N/A -8.95% -5.53% China Recycling Energy N/A -9.55% -5.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repay and China Recycling Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $104.60 million 11.48 -$40.03 million N/A N/A China Recycling Energy $870,000.00 8.57 -$8.77 million N/A N/A

China Recycling Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Risk & Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Repay and China Recycling Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 0 8 0 3.00 China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay currently has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Summary

Repay beats China Recycling Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

