Reviewing First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Community and Cathay General Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $54.37 million 1.94 $10.97 million $1.45 9.77 Cathay General Bancorp $814.02 million 2.68 $279.14 million $3.48 7.89

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Community has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 17.35% 7.93% 0.83% Cathay General Bancorp 30.55% 10.50% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Community and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Community presently has a consensus price target of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.41%. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.15%. Given First Community’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Community pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats First Community on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 20 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, trade financing, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 26 branches in Southern California; 14 branches in Northern California; 11 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois area; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Taipei and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

