NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,976,955 shares of company stock worth $230,222,941 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 442.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

