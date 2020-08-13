$185.08 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post $185.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $187.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $747.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.40 million to $758.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $748.46 million, with estimates ranging from $712.10 million to $774.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $95,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

