Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $341.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $21,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 281,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.