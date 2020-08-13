Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PMBC stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.64. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.36%.

In related news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore acquired 10,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch acquired 292,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 721,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 315,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

