Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PMBC stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.64. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.36%.

In related news, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore acquired 10,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch acquired 292,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 721,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 315,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NortonLifeLock Cut to C at TheStreet
NortonLifeLock Cut to C at TheStreet
$185.08 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc This Quarter
$185.08 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc This Quarter
Northrop Grumman Upgraded at TheStreet
Northrop Grumman Upgraded at TheStreet
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Upgraded at TheStreet
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Upgraded at TheStreet
Simon Property Group Downgraded by TheStreet
Simon Property Group Downgraded by TheStreet
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at TheStreet
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report