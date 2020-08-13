Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.88.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $67.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.