Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYKE. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of SYKE opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.