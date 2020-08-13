Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

CDM stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Codemasters Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 352.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.22. The firm has a market cap of $612.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

