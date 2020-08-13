Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ARBB opened at GBX 735 ($9.61) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.56). The stock has a market cap of $109.43 million and a P/E ratio of 28.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 782.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 894.04.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Arbuthnot Banking Group will post 6071.535206 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.