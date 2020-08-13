Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 317 ($4.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 328.40 ($4.29).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 309.20 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 54.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 286.29. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.40 ($5.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

