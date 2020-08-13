Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.67) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 332.56 ($4.35).

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.31. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 492.70 ($6.44). The firm has a market cap of $496.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

