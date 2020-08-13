Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.17) to GBX 1,626 ($21.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 950 ($12.42) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.30) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,411.79 ($18.46).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,267 ($16.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.03 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,585.50 ($20.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,165.56.

In other Prudential news, insider Shriti Vadera bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,201 ($15.70) per share, for a total transaction of £528,440 ($690,861.55). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,045 shares of company stock valued at $52,900,070.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

