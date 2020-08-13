BT Group (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

BT Group (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.