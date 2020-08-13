Metro Bank’s (MTRO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale lowered Metro Bank to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investec upgraded Metro Bank to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.44 ($2.58).

Shares of LON:MTRO opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.37. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.55 ($4.81).

In other Metro Bank news, insider Daniel Frumkin purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £570,000 ($745,195.45). Also, insider Ian Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,394.82).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

