Barclays Trims Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Target Price to GBX 435

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 435 ($5.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Shore Capital raised shares of Tp Icap to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.45) in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 407 ($5.32).

Get Tp Icap alerts:

Shares of Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352.21. Tp Icap has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.25 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 425 ($5.56).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Tp Icap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

In other Tp Icap news, insider Robin Stewart sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £15,641.43 ($20,448.99).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tp Icap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tp Icap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.