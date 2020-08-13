TT Electronics (LON:TTG) PT Raised to GBX 260

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TT Electronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 233 ($3.05).

LON TTG opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.31) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.95. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 268 ($3.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $289.64 million and a PE ratio of 16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

