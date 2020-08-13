Morgan Stanley Raises SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 1,000

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.81) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.77) to GBX 950 ($12.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.18) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 878 ($11.48) to GBX 905 ($11.83) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 872.46 ($11.41).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 955 ($12.49) on Monday. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 8.91 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 971.40 ($12.70). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 931.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 860.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts forecast that SEGRO will post 2437.9997937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

