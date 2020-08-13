Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Lowered to GBX 400 at Morgan Stanley

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.80) to GBX 500 ($6.54) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Standard Chartered to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 438 ($5.73) to GBX 575 ($7.52) in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.02) price target (down previously from GBX 730 ($9.54)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 539.63 ($7.05).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 428.10 ($5.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 425.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 470.55. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500.90 ($15,035.82).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

