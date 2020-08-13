Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 320 at Morgan Stanley

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGF. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 222 ($2.90) to GBX 271 ($3.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Kingfisher to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 246.60 ($3.22).

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.33. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 262 ($3.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 676.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

