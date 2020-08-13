Yu Group (LON:YU) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Yu Group (LON:YU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Yu Group stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.80. Yu Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 162.75 ($2.13).

Get Yu Group alerts:

Yu Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Yu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.