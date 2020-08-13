Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of HUW stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. Helios Underwriting has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.84 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.84.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 25.64 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Edward Fitzalan-Howard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,670.15). Also, insider Andrew Christie purchased 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,005.30 ($13,080.53).

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.