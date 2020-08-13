Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of HUW stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. Helios Underwriting has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.84 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.84.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 25.64 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Edward Fitzalan-Howard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,670.15). Also, insider Andrew Christie purchased 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,005.30 ($13,080.53).

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NortonLifeLock Cut to C at TheStreet
NortonLifeLock Cut to C at TheStreet
$185.08 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc This Quarter
$185.08 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc This Quarter
Northrop Grumman Upgraded at TheStreet
Northrop Grumman Upgraded at TheStreet
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Upgraded at TheStreet
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Upgraded at TheStreet
Simon Property Group Downgraded by TheStreet
Simon Property Group Downgraded by TheStreet
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at TheStreet
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report