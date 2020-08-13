ITV’s (ITV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 96 ($1.26) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 118.40 ($1.55).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 66.02 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.25. ITV has a one year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17).

ITV (LON:ITV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, research analysts expect that ITV will post 1418.9999575 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £2,680.28 ($3,504.09).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.