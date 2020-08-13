Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) PT Raised to GBX 1,260

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.38) to GBX 1,260 ($16.47) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 1,300 ($17.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,320 ($17.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GYS stock opened at GBX 1,026 ($13.41) on Tuesday. Gamesys Group has a twelve month low of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 992.47 ($12.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 909 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 807.48.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

