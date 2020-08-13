Morses Club (LON:MCL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

MCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Monday, July 13th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Morses Club stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Morses Club has a 1-year low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 million and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.11.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

