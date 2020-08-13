$126.05 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to announce sales of $126.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.40 million and the highest is $128.20 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $119.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $501.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.29 million to $508.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $526.18 million, with estimates ranging from $508.99 million to $545.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5,166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 218,284 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,308 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

