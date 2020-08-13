Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON RQIH opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.55. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.40 ($2.96). The company has a market cap of $339.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.44.

In other Randall & Quilter Investment news, insider Ken Randall sold 358,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total value of £544,289.20 ($711,582.17).

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

