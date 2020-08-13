Berenberg Bank Increases Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target to GBX 285

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 285 ($3.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253 ($3.31).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42). The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 24.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

In related news, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,513.40 ($1,978.56). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($359,820.04). Insiders purchased 104,657 shares of company stock valued at $27,711,460 over the last 90 days.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.