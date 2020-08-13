Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 650 ($8.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 537 ($7.02) in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 526.40 ($6.88).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 539.93. The company has a market capitalization of $933.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 640 ($8.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

