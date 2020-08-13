Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,850 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,830 ($23.92) to GBX 1,850 ($24.19) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,325 ($17.32) to GBX 1,425 ($18.63) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,140 ($14.90) to GBX 1,200 ($15.69) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,735 ($22.68) to GBX 1,770 ($23.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,680.91 ($21.98).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,786.50 ($23.36) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,671.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,598.72. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.39 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,186 ($28.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($21.44), for a total transaction of £70,405.20 ($92,044.97).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

