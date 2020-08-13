Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) PT Raised to GBX 1,300

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 1,300 ($17.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,320 ($17.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

LON GYS opened at GBX 1,026 ($13.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 909 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 807.48. Gamesys Group has a 52-week low of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 992.47 ($12.98). The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 100.59.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

