Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

HII opened at $168.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 21,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NortonLifeLock Cut to C at TheStreet
NortonLifeLock Cut to C at TheStreet
$185.08 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc This Quarter
$185.08 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc This Quarter
Northrop Grumman Upgraded at TheStreet
Northrop Grumman Upgraded at TheStreet
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Upgraded at TheStreet
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Upgraded at TheStreet
Simon Property Group Downgraded by TheStreet
Simon Property Group Downgraded by TheStreet
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at TheStreet
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report