Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

HII opened at $168.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 21,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

