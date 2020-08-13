Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will post sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $6,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

