Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will post sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $6,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NortonLifeLock Cut to C at TheStreet
NortonLifeLock Cut to C at TheStreet
$185.08 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc This Quarter
$185.08 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc This Quarter
Northrop Grumman Upgraded at TheStreet
Northrop Grumman Upgraded at TheStreet
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Upgraded at TheStreet
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Upgraded at TheStreet
Simon Property Group Downgraded by TheStreet
Simon Property Group Downgraded by TheStreet
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at TheStreet
Sykes Enterprises Upgraded at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report